Toyota's Factory Halt Caused by Glitch during Maintenance Work

Nagoya, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that the suspension of all of its 14 assembly plants in Japan last month was caused by malfunction in its production order system during regular maintenance work.

The Japanese automaker carried out the maintenance on Aug. 27 to clean up the database of the system for processing production and parts orders. An error occurred because there was not enough disk space for the work, causing the system to halt.

Since servers that process parts orders were running on the same system, a similar failure occurred in the backup function, and a switchover could not be made, leading to the suspension of the plants from the morning of Aug. 29 to the evening of the following day.

Production of around 14,000 vehicles is believed to have been affected by the suspension. Toyota plans to increase output to make up for the shortfall, people familiar with the situation said.

"We would...like to reaffirm that the system malfunction was not caused by a cyberattack, and apologize to all parties for any concern this may have caused," Toyota said in a statement.

