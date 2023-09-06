Japan Asks for Unity with Arab Nations for Int'l Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has asked for unity with Arab nations to maintain international order in a meeting in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is shaking the very foundation of the international order from which all of us have benefited," Hayashi said in a speech at the Third Japan-Arab Political Dialogue in Cairo on Tuesday.

"Now is the time to unite to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law," he continued.

Hayashi also said that Japan and Arab countries should become "closer partners" to tackle global issues, going beyond the energy field.

He said that Tokyo will cooperate to help Arab countries diversity their economies by encouraging Japanese companies to start business there.

