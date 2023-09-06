Suspect's Voice Right after KyoAni Arson Played at Court

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A voice record of the suspect in the deadly 2019 arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio, in which he, right after starting the fire, shouts about his novels having been "stolen," was played during his trial at a western Japan court Wednesday.

The attack on the No. 1 studio of the animation powerhouse, known as KyoAni, in the western Japan city of Kyoto on July 18, 2019, left 36 people dead and 32 others injured. The defendant, Shinji Aoba, 45, was also severely injured in the fire, suffering burns all over his body.

Prosecutors presented the voice file of Aoba, who faces murder and other charges, during the second hearing of his lay judge trial at Kyoto District Court.

About three minutes of the recording showed how Aoba responded to police questions right after the attack. He answered most of the questions by shouting.

After giving his name and date of birth, he was asked by a police office, "Why did you do this?" Aoba answered that he conducted the attack because his novels had been plagiarized. Responding to the question of what he sprinkled in the studio, Aoba said, "Gasoline."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]