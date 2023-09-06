Fujifilm to Boost Production of Instax Camera Film

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Fujifilm Corp. said Wednesday that it will increase its production capacity for film for the Instax instant camera series, also known as "Cheki" in Japanese, by 20 pct from the current level to meet rising global demand.

The company will invest about 4.5 billion yen to add new production lines at the Ashigara Site of its Kanagawa Factory. The new lines will become operational in stages from autumn 2024.

While sales of Instax products are strong among younger generations, the company is also seeking to appeal to a wider range of customers, including by launching digital-analog hybrid models in recent years.

