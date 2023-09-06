Japan Pump Price Hits Fresh Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday came to 186.5 yen per liter, hitting a record high for the second consecutive week, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The continued rise was due to higher crude oil prices and a weaker yen, as well as recent reductions in government subsidies to help prevent surges in the prices.

The average pump price was up 0.9 yen from a week before, rising for 16 straight weeks.

Starting Thursday, the government will expand the program to pay subsidies to oil wholesalers. It has recently scaled down the aid program in stages.

As of Monday, the average retail price of regular gasoline was up in 41 of the country's 47 prefectures, down in four and flat in two.

