Japan, ASEAN Leaders Agree to Upgrade Relations

Jakarta, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Wednesday agreed to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership as this year marks the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between the two sides.

Touching on a special Japan-ASEAN summit set for December in Tokyo, Kishida told ASEAN leaders in a meeting in Jakarta that he hopes that the two sides will come up with a vision jointly to create a new era together.

He said that he wants the special summit to send out a message to the world that Japan and ASEAN are partners in creating the future of the Indo-Pacific region.

On the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from Japan's meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Kishida vowed to offer the international community a detailed and transparent explanation based on scientific evidence.

Kishida stressed the importance of an international order based on the rule of law, saying that any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force cannot be permitted, apparently referring to China and Russia.

