Japan, China Clash over Water Issue at ASEAN-Plus-3 Summit

Jakarta, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang clashed at a regional summit in Jakarta on Wednesday over the release into the sea of treated water from a crippled nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

"China is acting out of the ordinary," Kishida said at the summit among Japan, China, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He was referring to China's blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products, introduced after the discharge of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant began late last month.

Kishida said that Japan is taking all possible measures to ensure safety in accordance with international standards and practices regarding the water release.

Citing the International Atomic Energy Agency's report supporting the safety of the water release, Kishida said, "No problems have arisen from a scientific standpoint."

