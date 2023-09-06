332 Local Govts Urged to Check Individual My Number Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Digital Agency said Wednesday that 332 local governments across the country have used improper methods for data connection work related to the My Number personal identification system and therefore have to inspect individual My Number data.

The agency aims to have the local governments complete the inspections by the end of November in principle.

It has been revealed that there were a total of 8,441 cases of incorrect data linking for My Number cards with health insurance certificate functions.

In the process of linking disability certificate data to the My Number system, meanwhile, 50 local governments have failed to use proper methods to identify individuals. In light of this, all 237 relevant local governments are urged to check individual My Number data.

The agency plans to announce the progress of the inspections by local governments once a month.

