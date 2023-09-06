Honda N-Box Becomes Best-Selling Car in Japan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box topped the new car sales rankings in Japan in August, claiming the top spot for the first time in three months, industry data showed Wednesday.

Sales of the minivehicle rose by over 50 pct from a year before to 16,812 units as the model is popular for features such as its spacious cabin.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact came second, with 14,232 units sold, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle, with 10,950 units.

The data was released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

