Kishida, Chinese Premier Make Contact in Jakarta

Jakarta, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had contact with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta, on Wednesday, according to a senior Japanese official.

"Some contact was made" between the two, prior to a summit among Japan, China, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations earlier in the day, the official said.

The focus is on whether they exchanged opinions about the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, which China has strongly criticized.

Before leaving Japan on Tuesday, Kishida said that he would make every effort to explain to China and other countries that Japan is working on the treated water release in a transparent way to win their understanding and support.

