Kishida Talks with Chinese Premier on Fukushima Water

Jakarta, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a brief conversation with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta on Wednesday over the release into the sea of tritium-containing treated water from a crippled nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

It was the first contact between Kishida and Li since the discharge of the treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant began late last month.

After the conversation, Kishida told reporters that he conveyed Japan's basic position on the issue to Li. He declined to comment on details of the conversation, including what Li said.

In response to the release of the treated water, China has imposed a blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products.

According to a Japanese government source, Kishida urged the Chinese side in the conversation to immediately lift the import ban and act on scientific grounds.

