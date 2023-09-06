Bereaved Parents Sue Japan Govt over Sinking of Tour Boat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The parents of a crew member who died on board the Kazu I sightseeing boat have filed a damages lawsuit against the Japanese government over the sinking of the boat off the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The fatal accident, which occurred off the Shiretoko Peninsula in April last year, left 26 people either dead or unaccounted for, including the crew member, Akira Soyama, who was 27 at the time.

Claiming that an inadequate inspection of the ship by the government caused the sinking of the Kazu I, Soyama's parents on Monday filed the lawsuit with Tokyo District Court, seeking around 108 million yen in damages.

The Kazu I was inspected by the government-commissioned Japan Craft Inspection Organization three days before the incident, according to a probe by the Japan Transport Safety Board.

During the inspection, the organization approved a hatch located at the front of the ship, based on its appearance alone, but did not check to see whether it opened and closed properly.

