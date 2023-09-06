Toyota to Launch Updated Century Luxury Car by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday unveiled an updated version of its Century luxury car, planned to be released by the end of this year, and started receiving orders.

The redesigned Century is taller than the traditional sedan model and more spacious, especially in the rear seats. Only a plug-in hybrid version is available for the new Century.

The Japanese automaker aims to sell 30 units a month. The new Century will be priced at 25 million yen, higher than 20.08 million yen for the sedan model.

The side design of the new Century is inspired by a shuttle, a weaving tool used to carry crosswise threads through lengthwise threads, according to Toyota.

The new Century is the first vehicle in the world to be equipped with fully reclining rear seats. It also has automatic retractable steps that make it easier for passengers to get on and off.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]