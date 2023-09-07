Nidec to Build New Manufacturing Base in India

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Nidec Corp. has announced that an Indian subsidiary will establish a new manufacturing base in the Indian state of Karnataka to produce motors and driving systems for the Indian market.

The new production base will be the Japanese group’s largest in India in terms of both site area and output capacity, according to the announcement on Wednesday.

Nidec will invest about 55 million dollars in the new base, which will go into operation in April 2025 and have some 800 employees.

The 55,000-square-meter site will include six plants equipped with cutting-edge automated devices.

The company plans to power the new facility with renewable energy by 2028.

