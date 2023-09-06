Full-Scale Bribery Probe to Begin against Ex-LDP Lawmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors plan to launch a full-scale investigation soon into House of Representatives lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto in a bribery case involving a Tokyo-based wind power company, informed sources said Wednesday.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that Akimoto, 48, who quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last month in the wake of the bribery scandal, received a large sum of money from a former head of Japan Wind Development Co. in return for his parliamentary statements that appeared favorable to the company.

According to the sources, the 64-year-old former company president, Masayuki Tsukawaki, has admitted during voluntary questioning that he had provided Akimoto with bribes, saying that he felt he had to express his gratitude for Akimoto's support for Japan Wind's operations.

Prosecutors have so far searched Akimoto's office and other related locations, as well as Tsukawaki's home, while bringing the two in for voluntary questioning.

Akimoto allegedly received a total of around 60 million yen from Tsukawaki between 2019 and this year. Both Akimoto and Tsukawaki claim that the 30 million yen the lawmaker received in 2019 was a temporary loan, the sources said.

