NTT Docomo to Launch Tender Offer for Intage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday it will launch a tender offer for Intage Holdings Inc. on Thursday, planning to spend some 47 billion yen to acquire a 51 pct stake in the market research firm in terms of voting rights.

Intage, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section, has expressed support for the acquisition.

NTT Docomo aims to reinforce its data-based businesses by combining information on some 96 million users of its "d point" reward point program and Intage's know-how in analysis.

NTT Docomo plans to buy Intage shares at 2,400 yen each, nearly 30 pct higher than the closing price of 1,898 yen on Wednesday, until Oct. 16.

Six major shareholders of Intage have already agreed to sell a 19.9 pct stake in the firm together to NTT Docomo.

