Japan, Britain Confirm Close Economic Security Partnership

London, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Britain on Wednesday agreed to maintain their close partnership in economic security amid concerns over their deteriorating relations with China.

In a bilateral ministerial dialogue meeting for trade and investment promotion in London, Japan and Britain also adopted a joint statement aimed at strengthening supply chains for critical mineral resources, including those used in semiconductor production, and enhancing energy affordability for a sustainable future.

After the meeting, Japanese participant Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister of economy, trade and industry, told a press conference that he took up the issue of Japan's release of tritium-containing treated water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Britain expressed its full support for the release of the water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant into the Pacific Ocean, which is based on scientific grounds, Nishimura said.

The ministerial meeting was held in line with the two countries' Hiroshima Accord, a joint document on economic, security and technological cooperation concluded on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

