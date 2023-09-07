G-7 Speakers' Meeting Starts in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--A meeting of lower house speakers from the Group of Seven major advanced nations kicked off in Tokyo on Thursday.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of Ukraine's parliament, is joining the meeting, which will run through Sunday.

In a plenary session on Friday, the participants will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and energy security-related issues. They will visit Kyoto Prefecture in western Japan on Saturday.

On Thursday, Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda held separate talks with Stefanchuk at the official residence of the speaker in Tokyo. In the talks, Hosoda said Japan will spare no effort to support Ukraine.

It is the third time for Japan to host a G-7 speakers' meeting and the first time since 2016.

