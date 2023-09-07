Live-Action "One Piece" Gets Netflix's Weekly Top

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A live-action version of "One Piece" has debuted at the top spot on Netflix's global list of most watched television shows in its first week on the streaming platform, the operator said Wednesday.

The live-action adaptation of Japanese manga artist Eiichiro Oda's title of the same name garnered 18.5 million views in just four days after its release on Aug. 31, making it into the top 10 list in 93 countries.

It clinched the top spot in Japan, becoming the second English-language work to do so only after "Stranger Things."

One Piece is about an adventure of Luffy, the protagonist whose dream is to become the Pirate King, with his crew including swordsman Zoro, who is performed by Japanese actor Mackenyu Arata in the live-action version.

The drama won the highest-ever score for a Netflix title on Rotten Tomatoes and has been well received by global media.

