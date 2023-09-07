Japan Successfully Launches H-2A Rocket with Lunar Lander

Newsfrom Japan

Tanegashima, Kagoshima Pref., Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Thursday successfully launched an H-2A rocket carrying a lunar probe and an X-ray astronomical satellite.

The H-2A Launch Vehicle No. 47 was launched from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, around 8:42 a.m. The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRIS) satellite entered the planned orbit about 14 minutes later and the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) around 47 minutes later.

It was the first launch of a large rocket in Japan since the launch of the country's new H3 rocket ended in failure in March.

Noting that 41 H-2A rockets have been launched successfully in a row, JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa told a press conference Thursday morning, "We want to surely launch the remaining three units in cooperation with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries."

The launch of the No. 47 unit of the H-2A rocket was originally scheduled for around May. The liftoff, however, was pushed back as JAXA, in response to the H3 rocket's failed launch, investigated the impact on common parts and took necessary measures. Although the new launch date was set on Aug. 26, the liftoff was postponed three times due to unfavorable weather conditions.

