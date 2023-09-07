Child Abuse in Japan Hits Record 219,000 Cases in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of child abuse cases in Japan in fiscal 2022 rose 11,510 from the previous year to 219,170, government data showed Thursday.

The number of cases handled by child consultation centers nationwide hit its highest for the 32nd straight year since the statistics began in fiscal 1990, according to the preliminary data released by the Children and Families Agency.

In the year that ended in March 2023, over half of the total cases were reported from police to child consultation centers. The agency noted an increasing awareness about child abuse prevention at various organizations.

By category, psychological abuse cases, including verbal threat and children witnessing domestic violence, increased 4,760 to 129,484, representing nearly 60 pct of all cases.

The number of physical abuse cases grew 2,438 to 51,679. Neglect cases stood at 35,556, up 4,108, and sexual abuse cases at 2,451, up 204.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]