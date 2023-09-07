Hokkaido Boat Operator Had No Safety Management System: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--The operator of the Kazu I sightseeing tour boat, which sank off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Japan last year, had no safety management system, a government report said Thursday.

The company, Shiretoko Yuransen, lacked personnel for operating the boat safely, and the boat and its communications devices were not maintained sufficiently, the Japan Transport Safety Board said in its final report on the April 2022 accident, which left 26 people dead or missing.

The transport ministry's board kept the view that water that entered through a faulty hatch on the bow deck was the direct cause of the sinking. But the new report also said that the lack of safety management system had a "grave influence" on the accident.

The report said that Shiretoko Yuransen had had no effective ship operation management system since 2021, when Seiichi Katsurada, the 59-year-old president of the company, was selected as operation manager.

Operation managers need to have at least three years of experience in operational management, but Katsurada had not met the requirement. He also had no knowledge or experience related to vessels.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]