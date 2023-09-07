Hiroshima Biz Stops School Lunch Services across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Meal and cooking service business Hoyu, based in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, has stopped its school lunch services in many parts of the country, it was learned Thursday.

The services are unavailable at dormitories of seven public high schools in Hiroshima Prefecture since early this month. Similar problems have been reported at schools in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

"We will file for bankruptcy in the near future," Hoyu's president told reporters.

According to officials at the boards of education of the Hiroshima prefectural and city governments, Hoyu cooking staff told schools in the prefecture Friday morning that they could not provide meals.

As the service suspension affected about 320 dormitory students, the schools procured meals such as lunch boxes for them, the officials said.

