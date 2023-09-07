Japan Lawmaker Akimoto Arrested for Alleged Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of receiving some 60 million yen in bribes from a former president of Japan Wind Development Co.

The 48-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, is suspected of receiving the funds in return for making parliamentary statements in favor of Japan Wind at the request of the wind power generation company, according to the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.

Akimoto, who quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last month, became the first sitting Japanese lawmaker to be arrested since former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, then a Lower House member, and his wife, Anri, then a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, were arrested over a high-profile vote-buying scandal in June 2020.

According to informed sources, Akimoto has denied that the funds he received were bribes. Meanwhile, the former president of Japan Wind, Masayuki Tsukawaki, 64, has admitted that the funds were bribes to Akimoto, noting that he was grateful for Akimoto's support for Japan Wind's operations.

The special investigation squad is expected to investigate Tsukawaki without detaining him on suspicion of sending bribes.

