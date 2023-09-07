Johnny's Admits Sexual Abuse by Founder; President Quits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Johnny & Associates Inc. at a news conference Thursday admitted the allegations of sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa, the late founder of the influential Japanese talent agency.

Julie Keiko Fujishima stepped down as president of the company Tuesday. She was succeeded by Noriyuki Higashiyama, 56, a member "talent" of the agency.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart," Fujishima said at the outset of the first press conference held by Johnny & Associates over the sexual abuse issue.

Fujishima, a niece of Kitagawa, said she will remain as representative director of the agency for the time being to "fulfill my responsibility to compensate victims."

"I'll devote my life to tackling this problem," Higashiyama told the same news conference. He will quit his talent activities at the end of this year to focus on his job as Johnny & Associates president.

