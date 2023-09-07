Arrested Japan Lawmaker Akimoto a Maverick in Ruling LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto, who was arrested Thursday for alleged bribery, was a maverick in the Liberal Democratic Party due to his opposition to nuclear power generation despite the ruling party's push for the restart of idled nuclear reactors.

Akimoto, who is suspected of receiving bribes from a former president of a wind power company, became a prominent name through his efforts to promote the use of renewable energy, and built personal connections with influential politicians.

He was first elected to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, in 2012, running in the poll from the No. 9 constituency in Chiba Prefecture, after serving as a member of the city assembly of Tomisato in the prefecture east of Tokyo.

Akimoto has revealed in a book he wrote that he switched to national politics as he was advised to become a lawmaker by digital transformation minister Taro Kono.

Half a year after the election, Akimoto grilled then industry minister Toshimitsu Motegi, an LDP heavyweight, during a parliamentary meeting on the issue of nuclear power.

