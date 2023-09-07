Japan Lower House Speaker Hospitalized, Skips G-7 Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda was admitted to a Tokyo hospital on Thursday after complaining of poor health.

Hosoda was to host a meeting of lower house speakers from the Group of Seven major democracies that started in Tokyo the same day.

According to the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Vice Speaker Banri Kaieda will take the place of Hosoda.

On Thursday morning, Hosoda held talks with Ruslan Stefanchuk, head of Ukraine's parliament, who is visiting Japan to attend the G-7 meeting.

Hosoda later complained of feeling unwell and canceled his separate meetings with his counterparts from three countries, including U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]