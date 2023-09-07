Japan Expands Subsidy Program to Curb Gasoline Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday expanded its subsidy program aimed at curbing surging gasoline prices.

By delaying the expiration of the program from the end of September to the end of this year, the government hopes to ease the financial burden on households.

However, the yen's depreciation is the main reason for the recent rise in gasoline prices, and some are concerned about a deterioration in the fiscal situation as the subsidy program is essentially funded by taxes.

In Japan, the average retail price of regular gasoline stood at 186.5 yen per liter as of Monday, hitting a record high for the second consecutive week, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Without the subsidy program, the average price would have been 9.2 yen higher.

