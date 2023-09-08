Kishida Holds 1st Meeting with New Cambodian PM Hun Manet

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has held his first meeting with Hun Manet, Cambodia's new prime minister who took office last month, conveying his intention to support the Southeast Asian country's democratic development.

"It's important to have an environment where the public can express diverse opinions. We will support Cambodia's democratic development," Kishida told Hun Manet in Indonesia on Thursday.

Kishida also said that Japan hopes to work with Cambodia to maintain a rule-based international order and strengthen bilateral security cooperation partly by sending its Maritime Self-Defense Force to Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Kishida met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who showed understanding of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s release of tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

The two leaders released a joint statement that their countries will elevate the bilateral partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

