Saudi Arabia Trusts Japan over Fukushima Water Release

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Saudi Arabia has expressed its full trust in Japan over the release of tritium-containing treated wastewater from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the ocean, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Saudi Arabia showed the view when Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi explained the water discharge from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken plant in a strategic dialogue meeting with his counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Thursday.

In the meeting, Hayashi said that Japan will issue visas allowing entry into Japan on multiple occasions for up to three years to Saudi nationals with certain levels of income.

Prince Faisal welcomed the Japanese move, aimed at increasing economic and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

The meeting took place in line with an agreement reached in July between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to establish the framework of strategic dialogue between the two countries' foreign minister-class officials.

