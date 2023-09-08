G-7 to Draw Up Int'l Guidelines on Generative AI by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major powers have agreed to draw up international guidelines by year-end for developers of generative artificial intelligence products that automatically create texts and images.

The agreement was reached at the first ministerial meeting of the Hiroshima AI Process aimed at establishing international rules on AI, which was held online Thursday.

The G-7 members of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union adopted a joint statement including the plan to create the guidelines.

"We'll maximize the benefits to humankind while reducing the risks associated with AI," Japanese communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto, who chaired the meeting, told reporters after the event. The content of the statement will be reported to a teleconference of the G-7 leaders to be held this autumn.

At Thursday's meeting, participants confirmed that key issues related to the development and use of AI technology are how to prevent the spread of false information and ensure transparency that makes it possible to determine whether texts, images and other content were created using AI technology.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]