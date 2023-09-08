Japan to End Free COVID-19 Vaccinations in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry panel Friday approved a plan to end a temporary program to offer COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge at the end of fiscal 2023 through March next year.

From fiscal 2024, the country's vaccination program will provide a COVID-19 vaccination shot once a year between autumn and winter to people aged 65 or over who are at high risks of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Vaccinations against the novel coronavirus have been designated as emergency inoculations under the county's immunization law to prevent the spread of the disease, and their costs will be covered by public funds until next March.

The health ministry is considering a shift to a routine inoculation program from fiscal 2024 for elderly people aged 65 or over to allow them to receive a COVID-19 shot, possibly paying part of their vaccination costs.

For people under 65, the ministry is likely to make COVID-19 vaccinations a voluntary inoculation program, requiring them to pay inoculation costs by themselves.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]