G-7 Lower House Leaders Discuss Ukraine Situation

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Lower house leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies had discussions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and energy security at their meeting in Tokyo on Friday.

From Japan, Banri Kaieda, vice speaker of the House of Representatives, attended the meeting on behalf of Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, who was hospitalized due to poor health.

Kaieda said that support for Ukraine needs to be maintained until Russia withdraws its troops.

Other participants included U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The meeting was joined by Ruslan Stefanchuk, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country's parliament.

