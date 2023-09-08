Japan's Lower House Discusses N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives held an off-session meeting Friday to discuss the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The government emphasized the scientific safety of the water and explained new measures to support the fishing industry, hoping to win the public's understanding over the water discharge.

The deliberations came as China banned imports of all aquatic products from Japan, dealing a blow to the Japanese fishery industry.

"We will do all we can to support the fishery industry by securing a budget flexibly based on the situation," industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at the meeting, held as a joint session of the industry and agriculture committees of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The government additionally allocated 20.7 billion yen from its reserve funds for support measures, bringing the total amount of its policy package to support the fishery industry to 100.7 billion yen, including 80 billion yen from a fund set up for battling harmful rumors about fishery products.

