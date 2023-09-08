Fukushima Sake Tasting Event Held in Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--A tasting event for Japanese sake made in Fukushima Prefecture was held in Paris on Thursday, with many people from the restaurant industry sampling a total of 30 sake brands from 14 breweries in the prefecture.

The release into the sea of tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is not such a concern in France, according to opinions heard at the event.

Kenichi Handa, chef at a French restaurant in Paris, praised Fukushima sake brands, saying, "They have modest flavors. I can slowly feel the great taste."

A 50-year-old French sommelier who works at another French restaurant attended the event to seek Japanese sake that can be served with each dish of a course. The sommelier said that there were several good brands.

Kensei Yanai, a representative of Toyokuni Brewery, said he had been concerned about the treated water issue, but was relieved to see no negative reactions.

