Tokyo Police Search Bigmotor Outlets over Dying Roadside Trees

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police searched nine outlets of scandal-tainted used car dealer Bigmotor Co. on Friday on suspicion of property destruction over dying roadside trees in front of the outlets, according to investigative sources.

The move came after the Metropolitan Police Department received damage reports from the Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday.

In August, the metropolitan government conducted a soil survey in front of 14 Bigmotor outlets and found three herbicide components in front of nine of the 14 outlets. It also learned that 20 trees had been cut down in front of an outlet in the city of Tama.

The company has told the metropolitan government that its internal investigation confirmed the use of herbicide and the cutting of trees in front of five of the nine outlets.

Bigmotor is also facing similar complaints from local authorities in the prefectures of Ibaraki, Gunma, Kanagawa, Saitama, Aichi and Fukuoka.

