Sompo Japan Chief to Resign over Bigmotor Scandal

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. said Friday that its president, Giichi Shirakawa, will resign to take responsibility for the major nonlife insurer's inappropriate responses to the issue of fraudulent automobile insurance claims by used car dealer Bigmotor Co.

It was "thoughtless" for Sompo Japan to resume business with Bigmotor while being aware of the possibility of the fraud, Shirakawa told a press conference the same day. The timing of his departure and the identity of his successor have not been decided.

"I sincerely apologize for causing great inconvenience and worries to our customers, agents and others involved," he said. "I feel responsible for the mismanagement and believe I must resign as soon as possible."

Kengo Sakurada, chairman of Sompo Holdings Inc., the parent of Sompo Japan, also took part in the press conference.

While acknowledging his responsibility as head of the parent company, Sakurada denied any intention of resigning at this time.

