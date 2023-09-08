Typhoon Yun-yeung Brings Heavy Rain to Chiba, Izu Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Yun-yeung moved northward off the Pacific coast of the Tokai region in central Japan on Friday, bringing heavy rain to Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and the Izu Islands, part of the capital.

Linear precipitation zones, or bands of cumulonimbus clouds, formed in the southern part of the Izu Islands around 8 a.m. and in Chiba around 10 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Chiba and Miyake Island, part of the Izu Islands, were warned of record short-term rainfall. Landslide warnings were also issued for most of Chiba, part of neighboring Ibaraki Prefecture, and the Izu Islands.

In the city of Katsuura and the town of Otaki, both Chiba, residents were urged to take immediate measures to ensure their safety.

The 13th typhoon of the year is forecast to weaken to a tropical cyclone off Shizuoka Prefecture by 3 a.m. Saturday and remain over the sea off the central prefecture until 3 p.m. that day, the agency said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]