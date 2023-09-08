Ex-Johnny's Talent Urges No Repeat of Sexual Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--A former performer managed by Johnny & Associates Inc. said Friday that sexual abuse at the company must never happen again, a day after the talent agency admitted to abuses by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

"I hope this kind of sexual abuse will never be repeated," singer Kauan Okamoto, 27, told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo. He was one of the former Johnny's performers who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Kitagawa.

Okamoto expressed some approval of the company's response to the scandal.

"I felt a little better" after Johnny & Associates apologized for the sexual abuse and mentioned compensation for victims, he said.

But the singer added that the victims' wounds "cannot be healed so easily," and that the agency must continue to make amends.

