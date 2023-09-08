Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 1.07-Fold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the week through Sunday came to 20.50 per medical institution, up 1.07-fold from the previous week, the health ministry said Friday.

The average rose for the third straight week.

About 5,000 medical institutions subject to routine reporting confirmed a total of 101,289 cases in the seven-day period, the ministry said.

Three prefectures in the Tohoku northeastern region occupied the top three spots in terms of the average number per medical institution. Iwate reported the highest figure, at 35.24, followed by Miyagi, at 32.54, and Akita, at 30.61.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]