G-7 Lower House Speakers Show Solidarity on Ukraine, Energy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Speakers of the lower houses of the Group of Seven major countries adopted a joint statement at a meeting in Tokyo on Friday, expressing solidarity over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and energy security.

In the statement, the G-7 speakers said that serious crimes committed by Russia must be prosecuted in accordance with international law.

They also said it is a common goal of the G-7 to improve the stability and affordability of energy supplies.

During the meeting, Banri Kaieda, vice speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, stressed the need to continue to support Ukraine until Russia withdraws its troops.

Kaieda attended the meeting in place of Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, who was hospitalized the day before due to poor health.

