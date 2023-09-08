Summer Bonuses Hit 2nd Highest on Record in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Bonuses at major Japanese companies this summer averaged 845,557 yen, up 1.59 pct from a year before and hitting the second-highest level on record, the labor ministry said Friday.

The average was slightly higher than the 845,453 yen in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and trailed only the 870,731 yen in 2018.

Average summer bonuses grew in 15 of the 21 industries surveyed.

The precision instruments industry saw the steepest increase of 38.14 pct, followed by the service industry with an increase of 18.47 pct and the transportation industry with a rise of 7.75 pct.

On the other hand, the food and tobacco industry suffered a decline of 19.64 pct, and the electricity and gas sector logged a fall of 10.71 pct.

