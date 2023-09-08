Kishida Decides to Reshuffle Cabinet on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to reshuffle his cabinet and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership team on Wednesday, it was learned on Friday.

Kishida has informed senior officials of the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, of the decision, according to informed sources.

Speaking to reporters in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi revealed that he received a phone call from Kishida, who is visiting India, and was told that the prime minister is preparing to carry out a cabinet and LDP leadership reshuffle on Wednesday.

In the reshuffle, Kishida is expected to offer key posts to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who are members of the collective leadership board of the largest faction within the LDP.

While keeping Matsuno, Nishimura and other key figures, Kishida is considering making some drastic changes to the cabinet and LDP leadership lineup to create a sense of renewal, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]