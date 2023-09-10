Film of Ryuichi Sakamoto's "Last Concert" Shown in Venice

Newsfrom Japan

Venice, Italy, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--A documentary featuring the last performance of the late Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto was shown at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, which ended Saturday.

The black-and-white film "Opus" was directed by 32-year-old visual artist Neo Sora, who is a son of Sakamoto, and features the renowned musician performing on the piano.

Sakamoto, who passed away this March, told Sora around the beginning of last year that he wanted to "leave something in the form of a film" because his body had weakened during his fight against cancer to the point that he could no longer hold concerts, according to Sora.

The musician selected 20 songs to play in the documentary, including the theme song of the film "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence" and the song "Tong Poo" he wrote as a member of the electronic music trio Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Some parts of the film were released about three months ahead of Sakamoto's death as a "solo concert."

