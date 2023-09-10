Osaka Expo a Chance for Int'l Exchange for Tokyo Games Host Towns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese municipalities which served as "host towns" to welcome foreign athletes in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are seen playing a role in international exchange initiatives linked to the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

As many host towns were unable to interact with foreign athletes in person back then due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is hoped that they can get a second chance through Japan's efforts to promote international exchange ahead of the Osaka Expo.

The city of Nasushiobara in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, was a host town for Austrian participants of the Tokyo Games, held in 2021. It had maintained ties between the city's elementary and middle school students and Paralympic athletes from the European country even after the sporting event.

In March this year, middle school students from Nasushiobara and students from the Austrian city of Linz performed choir works to each other virtually, as a model project for the Osaka Expo.

Tokushima Prefecture, where a pre-Games camp for Cambodian athletes was canceled due to the pandemic, is aiming to interact with the Southeast Asian country through the Osaka Expo. High school and university students as well as non-profit organizations from the western Japan prefecture have registered for the Expo's general participation program and are planning to foster interaction by developing sweets made with palm sugar from Cambodia.

