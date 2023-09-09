Japan's Hayashi Visits Ukraine for Talks with Kuleba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has entered Ukraine from Poland to meet his local counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Hayashi plans to tell the Ukrainian foreign minister at their meeting in Kyiv that Japan will continue its support for Ukraine as well as sanctions against Russia, in the wake of Moscow's invasion of its east European neighbor.

The trip is aimed at demonstrating Japan's readiness to help Ukraine ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major powers, slated for later this year. Japan is this year's chair of the G-7 forum.

He is the first minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, but the last among the foreign ministers of G-7 member states. Kishida traveled to Ukraine in March.

Hayashi plans to offer flowers in Bucha, near Kyiv, where many civilians were killed in Russian attacks. He will later meet with Kuleba to exchange views on a Japan-Ukraine conference on promoting the war-torn country's economic reconstruction, to be held in Tokyo early next year.

