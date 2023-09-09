Kishida, Erdogan Discuss Ukrainian Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meeting in New Delhi on Friday evening, exchanged opinions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida stressed that unilateral attempts to change the status quo are unacceptable, saying, "It's important for the international community to unite and make an appeal about the need to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law."

Also, the two leaders agreed to continue talks toward an early conclusion of negotiations on an economic partnership agreement between Japan and Turkey.

Kishida explained Japan's position on the discharge of tritium-containing treated water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean. Erdogan said he is aware of the Japanese government's sincere efforts.

