Japan Director Hamaguchi's Film Wins Independent Award at Venice

Venice, Italy, Sep 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese film director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Aku wa Sonzai Shinai" (Evil Does Not Exist) on Friday won an award from the International Federation of Film Critics at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

The film, which is about the impact that a development plan drawn up in Tokyo has on the daily lives of a father and daughter living in a village rich in nature, is in contention for the Golden Lion, the top prize of the Venice International Film Festival.

The International Federation of Film Critics award is independent from the film festival's own awards.

Meanwhile, Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto's "Hokage" (Shadow of Fire), which is competing in the festival's Orizzonti section for new expressions, also won an independent award from the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema as the best Asian film.

