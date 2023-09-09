G-20 Leaders Adopt Declaration Opposing Use of Force

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies on Saturday adopted a joint declaration showing their opposition to the use of force to seize territory, while avoiding to condemn Russia by name for its invasion of Ukraine.

"All states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," the G-20 leaders said in the declaration, adopted on the first day of their two-day meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

With Russia's threat of use of nuclear weapons in mind, the leaders' declaration said that "the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."

The leaders also called for full implementation of the Ukraine grain agreement, from which Russia has withdrawn.

Still, the declaration stopped short of criticizing Russia in a straightforward way in relation to the country's aggression against Ukraine.

