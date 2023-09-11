Interest in Japan's NISA Scheme Rising Ahead of Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Public interest in Japan's Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, tax exemption scheme for small-lot investments is growing ahead of its planned expansion in January next year.

The expansion is aimed at encouraging ordinary people to manage their assets in preparation for an era of 100-year life expectancy.

The tax-exempt investment limit will be raised by two to three times, and the tax-free period, currently up to 20 years, will be made indefinite.

Securities firms are taking advantage of the planned NISA expansion to hold related seminars, attracting audiences from a wide range of age groups.

Matsui Securities Co. held a seminar in Tokyo late last month with a popular YouTuber as a lecturer, drawing about 200 people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]